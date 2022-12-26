West Hartford's Plan to Address Traffic, Pedestrian Safety Met With Mixed Reactions

West Hartford Police have released the names of three people killed in a two-car traffic accident on Sunday. Raheim Dantae Barry Nelson (17 years old) , Faye Dawson-Judkins (52 years old) and 55-year-old Novelette Bailey (55 years old), all from Hartford, died in the accident. The Christmas morning tragedy; took place on Simsbury Rd., just before 7am yesterday.

It’s the latest in a string of dangerous events on West Hartford streets. In the past ten days, three pedestrians have also been hit including two, who’ve died.

On December 17th, a pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries after being struck near South Main Street. On consecutive days, December 20th and 21st, two pedestrians were killed in separate incidents. An 89-year-old woman was the victim of a hit-and-run at Whiting Lane and Boulevard and a 60-year-old man died after being struck on Mohegan Drive near Carlyle Road.

Reacting, a safety rally was held last week, and today residents are calling on drivers and pedestrians to be more alert.

“Everybody needs to do their part and make sure that they’re being safe on the roads,” said West Hartford resident, Nick Denardo.

“I just think we need to be more mindful when we’re driving a two-ton vehicle that we need to be responsible of who else is out there,” added Jah John.

Residents, says they’ve seen a driving trend and it’s hazardous.

“(I’ve) Definitely (seen) people speeding and making rolling stops,” said Tilly Denardo. “Sometimes not even rolling, just blowing right through them.”

Addressing the issue, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor has instructed the Town Manager Rick Ledwith to convene a task force on traffic and pedestrian safety.

“Although the fatal motor vehicle collisions that have occurred in town over the last week are isolated incidents, any loss of life is unacceptable,” said Ledwith in a statement. “We are constantly studying, evaluating, and improving road safety, and plans are already underway to step those efforts up with the creation of a traffic and pedestrian safety task force.”

The idea of a Task Force, which will be addressed at the January 10th Town Council meeting, was met with mixed reaction Monday.

“I think a task force would be nice if they could stop these accidents from happening,” said Nick Denardo.

Derek Meredith says he doesn’t want the town to overreact.

“I think it’s a waste of time, a waste of money,” Meredith said. “I don’t think they need to establish any new laws. I think it’s more of a matter of people taking care.”

The issue of driving street safety is one that resonates with people, who are concerned about driving trends in their towns too.

“I don’t think this is a West Hartford problem. I think it’s a much broader issue across society,” said Maria Retartha of Avon.

“There is just too much going on and people are not in the moment where they should be. Their mind is in other places,” added Mary Taylor of South Windsor.

At this point, West Hartford police have released very few details about the triple fatal accident Sunday and are asking for anyone who witnessed it to give them a call.