West Haven approves lease for waterfront brewery

There’s been a big step forward to bring a brewery to the waterfront in West Haven.

On Tuesday, the West Haven City Council approved a lease so New England Brewing Co. can open at the site of the former Savin Rock Conference Center.

The long-running effort has previously faced controversy and legal action.

“I’m thrilled. I am absolutely thrilled. This is a great, great project for our shore. This will bring people not only from this city but all the cities around us,” said Mayor Nancy Rossi, D – West Haven.

Many community members spoke out in favor. They think it will be a positive addition to the waterfront and can help area businesses, too.

“I think it’s going to be a boom for the neighborhood, for all of West Haven," one resident said.

Some had raised concerns including whether the lease was a good deal for the city. Others raised issues about how the city got to this point.

“This is not a smooth process and it should not be that difficult for a business to come in here and do business,” a community member said.

It had been a rocky road to get here, including working out the deal and legal action against the developer from a nearby restaurant.

The mayor says while the process was frustrating at times, they pushed forward to find a solution.

“We all got together and we need to scale it back or it’s not going to happen. So that’s what you’re seeing now. It’s more a scaled-back version,” Rossi said.

A modified plan had called for eliminating production, making it more of a tasting facility. The project also recently received a grant of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state.

The brewery is hopeful to open in the next year.

“This is one step on a long road. It’s not the only hurdle. But it’s a step in the right direction,” said Marty Juliano, New England Brewing Co.

The mayor is hopeful there will be no more lawsuits, and the brewery can focus on the planning, approvals and work needed to open.