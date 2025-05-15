West Haven celebrates release from state financial oversight after seven years

The City of West Haven is celebrating its release from the state’s financial oversight after seven years.

On Thursday, board members of the Municipal Accountability Review Board (MARB) voted to release West Haven from its financial oversight after stepping in back in 2017.

The MARB placed West Haven on Tier 3 of financial oversight in 2017 after a deficit of $18-million was discovered under former Mayor Nancy Rossi.

Then in 2023, State Rep. Michael DiMassa and John Bernardo, who were both West Haven city employees, were accused and convicted of stealing over $1-million of COVID-19 relief funds; which then brought West Haven to the state’s highest level of financial oversight.

West Haven Mayor Dorinda Borer, who was voted into office in 2023, has been working with MARB since then to navigate through the millions in deficit.

"We were $18 million in the hole and if we didn't have that funding and that restructuring we wouldn't have had a bright future,” Mayor Borer said.

Mayor Borer said the release from the state’s financial oversight has been a long time coming as the city will now be able to manage its own finances.

Following MARB’s announcement, the mayor thanked the people of West Haven and her staff for their resiliency.

"Look at this room. All of you have worked so hard, incredibly dedicated, you have passion for this city, whether you live or work here, you all are committed to making our city the great place that it can be."

Residents of West Haven were overjoyed as they say the state’s decision places the city in a good direction.

"It's such a good feeling to be a Westie today and to know that the MARB is out and we have control of the city and we have to continue to work hard,” Thomas DellaCamera said.

While thankful for help from the MARB, resident John Lewis described the financial conundrum as a dark cloud over their head, and is looking forward to seeing the city continue to grow.

“It's amazing that we were able to kind of focus and do what we have to do to get out of MARB,” said John Lewis.

As the City of West Haven continues to move forward, Mayor Borer said residents will soon be hearing from city officials.

“Go out there and talk to our residents, really understand the needs and continue to build a solid foundation here so that we bring in the businesses that we want to bring in and we help build our tax base. At the end of the day, we need to build our tax base and take the burden off the residents and this will help significantly,” Borer said.