West Haven community holds fundraiser for nurse injured in crash

The West Haven community is rallying behind a nurse who’s still in the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash last month. A fundraiser was held Thursday night to help with her recovery.

“Everyone seems to love her. With outcome we’ve seen the past couple of weeks, with everyone reaching out, I can see why,” Brendan Snow, owner of The Breakwall, said.

Kori Wilkerson is no stranger to The Breakwall in West Haven. Working as a bartender, she connected with her customers.

“She always just shines. She is great at her people skills and remembering people,” Snow said.

Those same people are making sure she’s not alone as she recovers from her injuries after a serious crash on I-91 last month. Wilkerson was returning home following a shift as a nurse for the state department of correction. This fundraiser at the restaurant was meant to help her family with medical bills and rehab.

“She’s really upset she couldn’t be here tonight, but she definitely knows what’s going on. She’s very happy.”

Her brother Jason says Kori is making progress with her recovery.

“She very coherent. She knows what’s going on. She’s excited to have everyone here. She really wants to say thank you to everyone,” he said.

Kori expressed her gratitude over the phone from the hospital.

“I just wanted to say thank you to everyone. You guys are great. This has been a rough journey so I’m doing the best I can,” she said.

Her brother says he and others will continue to help her.

“She’s done a great job looking over us so we’re looking after her,” Jason Wilkerson said.

The Wilkerson family says there will be another fundraiser for Kori at Lorenzo’s in West Haven on Feb. 22.