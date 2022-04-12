West Haven Council Votes No Confidence in Mayor Nancy Rossi

West Haven City Councilors unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in Mayor Nancy Rossi.

The council also voted to open an investigation amid growing outcry over city spending.

The moves were applauded by community members who had packed a meeting on Monday.

“Our mayor’s lack of fiscal responsibility has brought shame to our city,” said Andy Weinstein, of West Haven.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Many are upset after an audit found nearly $900,000 in COVID relief funds were misused.

“This has got to stop. This is ridiculous,” said Michael Hickey of West Haven.

A spokesperson for the mayor told NBC Connecticut the mayor would not be at the meeting because of a previously scheduled event.

Previously, Mayor Rossi said she understood the outrage and felt similarly.

In a statement released last week she wrote in part:

“I take full responsibility as mayor, but at the same time, I make the commitment to our residents that I will make any needed changes and will facilitate the implementation of any additional financial controls necessary to ensure that something like this never happens again.”

All this comes just days before a meeting of the Municipal Accountability Review Board.

On Thursday, it’s expected to vote on whether there should be even greater state oversight of the city.