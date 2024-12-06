West Haven

West Haven employee fired after being accused of fraud: mayor

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A West Haven town employee has been fired after allegedly falsifying documents and receiving money for classes she didn't take, according to Mayor Dorinda Borer.

In a video posted on social media, Borer said the employee submitted documentation saying that she paid, passed and attended classes, but it was later revealed that she never took the classes in the first place.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The internal control and finance department flagged the incident, but the employee didn't have an explanation and was ultimately fired, the mayor said.

The city was notified that same day of someone trying to access a city payroll bank account. Further investigation revealed that the fraud case was tied to the fired employee, Borer said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The employee had a criminal background, but there were no red flags, according to Borer. The situation was caught within a three-week span.

West Haven police are conducting an investigation.

This article tagged under:

West Haven
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us