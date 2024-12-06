West Haven employee fired after being accused of fraud: mayor

A West Haven town employee has been fired after allegedly falsifying documents and receiving money for classes she didn't take, according to Mayor Dorinda Borer.

In a video posted on social media, Borer said the employee submitted documentation saying that she paid, passed and attended classes, but it was later revealed that she never took the classes in the first place.

The internal control and finance department flagged the incident, but the employee didn't have an explanation and was ultimately fired, the mayor said.

The city was notified that same day of someone trying to access a city payroll bank account. Further investigation revealed that the fraud case was tied to the fired employee, Borer said.

The employee had a criminal background, but there were no red flags, according to Borer. The situation was caught within a three-week span.

West Haven police are conducting an investigation.