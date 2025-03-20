West Haven expands partnership with UNH for high schoolers and first responders

City leaders in West Haven, first responders, the superintendent, and the president of the University of New Haven gathered at city hall on Thursday for a three-fold announcement.

Starting in the fall of 2025, the partnership between UNH and West Haven will expand for high schoolers and first responders.

“We frequently say, we’re a private university with a public mission. And that mission is global, but it is certainly grounded right here in West Haven,” said Jens Frederiksen, president of the University of New Haven

Right now, only three West Haven schools are part of a partnership with UNH, where they get half off of their tuition. That includes West Haven High School, Notre Dame High School, and Engineering and Science University Magnet School (ESUMS).

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

However, Mayor Dorinda Borer said there are about 900 students who go to other schools and can’t take advantage of the partnership. Therefore, the city is expanding that agreement to include all graduating students who live in West Haven, no matter what high school they attend.

“We know that universities are non-taxable. It is difficult for them to provide funding to their host cities. We know that we are distressed, and we have rising costs. So, how do we make it more equitable,” Borer said.

After meeting with the university, Borer said she was able to expand their partnership involving first responders in the city as well. Moving forward, firefighters, police officers, and those who work in the 911 center can take undergraduate or graduate courses at UNH, free of charge.

“Our people don’t have time to go to another college or go online and they’re very busy and they have family obligations. So, to have the opportunity to go to a program that is internationally known, and you can do it without a burden on your family, is instrumental,” said Chief James O’Brien with the West Haven Fire Dept.

During Thursday’s announcement, the city also made it public that UNH will be buying a long-abandoned property at 1101 Campbell Ave. in West Haven for $500,000 to expand their campus initiatives.

The property used to be North End Field but has been out of use for about 15 years.