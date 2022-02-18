West Haven Man Faces Charges in Connection With Carrying Illegal Guns, Fentanyl: Police

A West Haven man is facing charges after police found a rifle and drugs in his back seat during a traffic stop, according to officials.

According to West Haven police, at approximately 10:30. pm. on Tuesday, officers stopped what they believed to be a suspicious vehicle on Kimberly Avenue.

Police searched the vehicle and found an Anderson Manufacturing AR-15 rifle, along with loaded AR-15 magazines, numerous loose rounds of ammunition of various calibers, and 450 bags of fentanyl, they said.

Authorities said they obtained a search warrant for Hugo Xocoytol's residence located at 52 First Ave., where they discovered two empty Glock cases, more ammunition, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Xocoytol doesn't have a pistol permit and the AR-15 contained modifications that classified it as an assault weapon, officials said.

He was arrested and is being held on bond.