West Haven Man Injured in New Haven Shooting

A West Haven man is injured after a shooting in New Haven on Saturday night.

Officers received a call about a person shot on Blatchley Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities said they found a 22-year-old West Haven man who had been struck by gunfire.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven where police said he is listed in stable condition.

Police originally said the shooting injured two people, but later said only one person was injured.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or you can text "NHPD plus your message" to 274637.