West Haven Man Killed in Crash in New Haven

A West Haven man has died after a crash in New Haven early Friday morning.

Police responded to a 1 a.m. call reporting a crash on Middletown Avenue, between Flint Street and Ellis Street.

A brown Nissan Murano and a white Toyota Scion collided and the driver of the Scion, 28-year-old Christian Sanchez-Martinez, of West Haven, had been thrown from his car and was suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police said no charges have been filed.

Witnesses who haven’t spoken with police should call the New Haven Police Department Communications Division at 203-946-6316. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

