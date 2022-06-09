west haven

West Haven Moves Fireworks to Labor Day Weekend

Thousands_Turn_Out_for_Fireworks_in_West_Haven.jpg

West Haven announced Thursday it is moving its annual fireworks display from July 2 to Labor Day weekend.

Mayor Nancy Rossi said moving the date will allow for "more of a local flavor."

The fireworks will now launch from Bradley Point at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, according to Rossi. The rain date will be September 5.

The Savin Rock Fireworks Committee released a prepared statement about the change of date:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Due to recent concerns, the city has postponed the July 2 show to Sept. 3. We look forward to seeing you then," the statement read.

According to a release, the new date will allow the city to focus less on attracting out-of-town visitors and more on attracting West Haven residents to the festivities, in an effort to cut down on crowds and reduce overtime costs for police and public works crews.

This article tagged under:

west havenfireworkslabor day weekendJuly 4th Weekend
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us