West Haven Moves Fireworks to Labor Day Weekend

West Haven announced Thursday it is moving its annual fireworks display from July 2 to Labor Day weekend.

Mayor Nancy Rossi said moving the date will allow for "more of a local flavor."

The fireworks will now launch from Bradley Point at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, according to Rossi. The rain date will be September 5.

The Savin Rock Fireworks Committee released a prepared statement about the change of date:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Due to recent concerns, the city has postponed the July 2 show to Sept. 3. We look forward to seeing you then," the statement read.

According to a release, the new date will allow the city to focus less on attracting out-of-town visitors and more on attracting West Haven residents to the festivities, in an effort to cut down on crowds and reduce overtime costs for police and public works crews.