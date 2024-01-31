West Haven nurse is still recovering after crash in early January

A West Haven woman is on the mend after a serious three-car crash on I-91 South earlier this month.

Kori Wilkerson, 29, works as a nurse for the Connecticut Department of Correction. Her family told NBC Connecticut she was heading home after a shift when the crash occurred.

According to a police report from Connecticut State Police, Wilkerson was traveling in the right lane on I-91 South just before exit 8 when she allegedly crashed into the rear end of another vehicle. Then, a third vehicle, who police said was unable to avoid the stopped cars, crashed into Wilkerson’s vehicle.

Her brother, Jason, told NBC Connecticut the family believes she was helping that first driver when she was hit. State police said the circumstances are still under investigation.

“We believe that when the first accident happened, that she got out of the car to go assist that first driver. We think that when she was out of the car, that’s when we think that third initial car came in and actually made contact with her,” Jason Wilkerson said.

Her injuries were serious, he said, and she spent three weeks in the intensive care unit. On Monday, she was moved to a rehab facility.

“She had facial fractures on both sides. I believe they said there was five of them. Her jaw as well, so they had her in a [cervical] collar, she’s still in a C-collar. She had hemorrhages on three parts [of her brain],” her brother said.

While it’s been a long road to recovery with more ahead, Wilkerson hasn’t lost her spirit.

“She’s super friendly, very bubbly personality, so, there’s really not much you can’t like about Kori,” Jason said.

The family credits the support from the West Haven community. Already, more than $80,000 has been raised for her recovery, and the restaurant where Wilkerson served as a bartender is hosting a fundraiser on Feb. 8 starting at 6 p.m.

A nearby pizza shop, Lorenzo’s, is also hosting a fundraiser for Wilkerson on Feb. 22.

“It’s amazing, you know, for a town like West Haven. There’s a lot of stuff that goes on here, but for something to come through like this and then there’s support from the entire community? You don’t see that from a lot of a lot of towns,” Jason said. “When’s someone is in need they stick their as around everyone and they come together.”