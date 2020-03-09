West Haven Police Arrest 6 Charged With Enticing a Minor

West Haven police have arrested six people accused of enticing a minor online.

The suspects were identified during an investigation into men suspected of meeting boys through social media.

Three suspects, 29-year-old George Hamilton of Milford, 44-year-old Osmond Edwards of West Haven, and 40-year-old German Guadalupe Aquirre of New Haven, were arrested on February 6.

Three additional suspects, 35-year-old Ryan Connellan of West Haven, 37-year-old Gustavo Adolfo Cerrato-Juarez of Bridgeport and 70-year-old Louis Becker Pieper of Stratford, were arrested on March 5.

They were each charged with enticing a minor by computer.