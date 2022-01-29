West Haven Police Investigate Fake Public Works Post

Police in West Haven are investigating after a social media account claiming to be the town's Public Works Department claimed that crews won't be out on top clear the roads until Monday morning.

The fake post cited staffing shortages for the delay. However, police said this is untrue and the account is a hoax.

"This page is spreading false information and we urge the public not to fall victim to this hoax," police said on Facebook.

The department said they're investigating and will pursue criminal charges against the people responsible.