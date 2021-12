West Haven Police are investigating after receiving reports of shots fired into a car on First Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Officials said they responded to the intersection of First Avenue and Elm Street.

The incident appears to be isolated and there's no threat to the public, police said.

It's unknown if there are any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.