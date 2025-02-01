West Haven police officer crashes cruiser while responding to serious crash

A West Haven police officer crashed their cruiser while responding to a serious crash on Saturday.

Police said there was a three-vehicle crash on Forest Road near Bristol Street.

In that crash, one vehicle reportedly hit the back of a pickup truck and the impact caused the pickup truck to hit the back of a BMW that was in front of him.

All three drivers were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, an officer that was responding to the three-vehicle crash crashed their police cruiser. The officer involved in the crash went to the hospital as a precaution.

Forest Road was briefly closed, but has since reopened.