West Haven police seeking new information in 2003 missing person case

West Haven police continue to search for a person who has been missing for more than 20 years and they are asking for help from the public.

Alzo Alvarez disappeared from West Haven in 2003 and would have been around 20 years old at the time.

There has been no sign of Alvarez since, police said.

West Haven police said the department’s detective division recently received new information about the case and they are specifically looking to connect with family, friends or neighbors who might have information.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No photo of Alvarez or a description were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Timothy Healey at 860-595-5703.