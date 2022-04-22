west haven

West Haven Sergeant Retiring His K9 Partner This Weekend

West Haven Police Department

Sergeant Scott Bloom will be retiring his partner, K9 Ike, this weekend after many years of service.

The West Haven Police Department said Ike graduated from the Connecticut State Patrol and Narcotic Program in 2013.

During his years of service, police said Ike was assigned to the midnight and evening shifts and assisted over 1,700 investigations, with many ending in arrests.

Ike will be retiring to Sergeant Bloom's home and his family, where they hope he lives a long, happy, and healthy retirement.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

west havenWest Haven PoliceK9 officer
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us