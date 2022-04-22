West Haven Sergeant Retiring His K9 Partner This Weekend

Sergeant Scott Bloom will be retiring his partner, K9 Ike, this weekend after many years of service.

The West Haven Police Department said Ike graduated from the Connecticut State Patrol and Narcotic Program in 2013.

During his years of service, police said Ike was assigned to the midnight and evening shifts and assisted over 1,700 investigations, with many ending in arrests.

Ike will be retiring to Sergeant Bloom's home and his family, where they hope he lives a long, happy, and healthy retirement.