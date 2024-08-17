West Haven teen keeping memory of best friend alive in aftermath of fatal crash

A West Haven teenager is facing a long road to recovery after a three car crash in New Haven last month. That crash killing two women including the teen’s best friend.



"She was like my world. My everything. We did everything together," Juliana Weber of West Haven explained.

The memories remain alive for Juliana, the wall of her hospital room is covered with photos of her best friend, Madysin “Mady” Hilker.

“We were basically attached at the hip and it’s going to be really tough trying to move on,” Weber said.

Hilker was one of two people killed in a three car crash last month on Middletown Avenue in New Haven. The crash also left Weber badly injured.

New Haven Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Weber says everything was a blur that day.

“We just wanted to go out and hang with some friends, and then got in a car and next thing you know, I’m waking up and it’s like a week later,” she said.

Weber suffered broken bones and fractures to her ribs, femur, and neck and needed multiple surgeries. Her mother says Juliana’s recovery has been nothing short of astonishing.

“I’m beyond thankful to know that your child broke their neck and seventy to eighty percent of her spine is metal and she’s not paralyzed. There’s no other way of looking at it other than a pure miracle,” Corrine Weber said.

The Webers say the support from the community has been generous with a few thousand dollars raised for Juliana’s medical expenses and needs. They keep close contact with Hilker’s family for mutual support.

“We check in on each other and just talk. It’s basically our two families collided and we’re one big family,” Juliana Weber said.

As Juliana continues with her recovery, her mother is keeping the other victim, 21-year-old Dajsha Knight of New Haven in her heart as well.

“My heart goes out to them, because I know the pain right now that they’re going through,” Corrine Weber said.

Juliana’s mother says there are still several weeks of rehab before she can leave the hospital. They hope to make a permanent memorial for Mady in the future.