coronavirus vaccine

West Haven VA To Receive Early Shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The West Haven VA will be one of the first places within the veterans' affairs system to receive a shipment of the Pfzier coronavirus vaccine, according to Sen. Richard Blumenthal's office.

Blumenthal said he pushed to have Connecticut veterans among the first to receive the vaccine.

“This major victory for Connecticut’s veterans means they’ll be prioritized for the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine within the VA system. Many of our veterans are among our most vulnerable populations, and deserve the first vaccine dose. All our veterans merit the best care," Blumenthal said in a media statement.

Local

Hartford 22 mins ago

Investigation Underway After Fatal Shooting in Hartford

holidays 8 hours ago

Giving Back: Army Veteran Buys Up Christmas Trees For Others

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

If the vaccine is approved, which is expected as soon as Friday, Connecticut state officials have laid out a plan to distribute it to health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, and medical first responders in the first phase.

A U.S. government advisory panel met on Thursday to decide whether to endorse mass use of the vaccine. While the FDA is not required to follow the recommendation of the panel, it is expected to do so.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccineCOVID-19coronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in connecticutCovid-19 Vaccine
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us