West Haven VA To Receive Early Shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

The West Haven VA will be one of the first places within the veterans' affairs system to receive a shipment of the Pfzier coronavirus vaccine, according to Sen. Richard Blumenthal's office.

Blumenthal said he pushed to have Connecticut veterans among the first to receive the vaccine.

“This major victory for Connecticut’s veterans means they’ll be prioritized for the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine within the VA system. Many of our veterans are among our most vulnerable populations, and deserve the first vaccine dose. All our veterans merit the best care," Blumenthal said in a media statement.

If the vaccine is approved, which is expected as soon as Friday, Connecticut state officials have laid out a plan to distribute it to health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, and medical first responders in the first phase.

A U.S. government advisory panel met on Thursday to decide whether to endorse mass use of the vaccine. While the FDA is not required to follow the recommendation of the panel, it is expected to do so.