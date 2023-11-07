West Haven voters chose Democrat Dorinda Borer for mayor

Democratic State Rep. Dorinda Borer will be the next mayor of West Haven.

She defeated Republican Barry Lee Cohen.

The current West Haven mayor, Nancy Rossi, did not run for re-election. Rossi faced a lot of scrutiny after the theft of millions in COVID relief funds from West Haven by former state representative and city employee Michael DiMassa, along with DiMassa's wife and a third person.

Cohen came within 30 votes of Rossi back in 2021 in that mayoral race. Since then, the city has endured the loss of the controversial mall development project "The Havens," and the back and forth over New England Brewing Co.'s planned relocation - both big potential revenue streams.

Cohen conceded to Borer Tuesday night.