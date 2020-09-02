new haven

West Haven Woman Found Dead in New Haven Driveway Was Strangled: Police

A West Haven woman who was found dead in a driveway in New Haven in June was strangled, police said.

Police found the body of 33 year old Nancy Rivas, of West Haven, in the driveway of a home on Arthur Street in the Hill neighborhood just after 8:15 a.m. on Friday, June 12 and they said Wednesday that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined she died due to strangulation.

Police said they found her after a person who was passing by called 911 call. 

Emergency medical responders were unable to revive Rivas and pronounced her dead at the scene, police said. 

The New Haven Police Department is investigating her death as a homicide. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

