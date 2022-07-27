West Nile Virus Discovered in Trapped Mosquito in Hartford

State officials confirmed Wednesday that a lone mosquito that was trapped in Hartford recently had been carrying the West Nile virus.

In a statement, the city said that the mosquito was trapped in Keney Park back on July 19.

“West Nile Virus is very rare, but it’s good to be aware of disease and its symptoms, and we wanted to share this information with our community,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Symptoms of the virus range from swollen lymph nodes, rash, headache, and nausea to a stiff neck, high fever, disorientation, muscle weakness, and coma.

Residents are being asked to alert a medical professional if they're exhibiting any potential symptoms of the virus.

Just yesterday, the office of the state Agricultural Experiment Station said that mosquitos that were trapped in Darien, Fairfield, New Haven, and Stamford had tested positive for the virus, making them the first WNV-positive samples this year.

