West Queen Street in Southington Closed Through Friday After Water Main Break

West Queen Street in Southington will remain closed through Friday after a water main break on Tuesday.

Police said the road is closed between Captain Lewis Drive and Redstone Street after a water main break that was reported around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The town's water department is working to repair the break. It's unclear how long it'll take for it to be repaired, but police said an update will be sent when work in the area is complete.

Anyone working at Smith's Medical or on Captain Lewis Drive can access the road from the West Street access point. People who live on Redstone Street can access the road from the Queen Street entry point.