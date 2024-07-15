Westbrook man injured after hitting car in Old Lyme: police

A 19-year-old Westbrook man has serious injuries after crashing into a car and an embankment in Old Lyme early Friday morning, according to state police.

State police said a driver in a Chevrolet Impala was heading north on Route 1 around 12:47 a.m., lost control, drove into a front yard, hit an unoccupied Honda HR-V LX and an embankment, then rolled over.

LifeStar responded and flew the man to Hartford Hospital.

State police said he has serious injuries. They are asking witnesses to call Trooper Bly at Troop F, 860-399-2100.