Westfarms is back open today after deciding to close Monday morning out of an abundance of caution.

The West Hartford shopping center sent out a statement Monday morning alerting their shoppers that they would be closed for the day.

"We continue to partner with local law enforcement and have determined to close the center out of an abundance of caution," Westfarm officials said. "We will keep the community informed of our reopening plans."

Westfarms will be open today from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.