Westfarms Closed Due to Power Outage

Westfarms has temporarily closed due to a power outage.

The mall lost power around 3 p.m.

“Westfarms has experienced a power outage in the building. We are currently investigating and working with the power company to identify its source," said Amanda Sirica, a spokesperson for the mall. "We are temporarily closing the mall until power is restored.”

The mall will reopen once power is restored, she said.

Eversource said 14 customers are affected by the outage.

They said there is an equipment issue at Westfarms and the utility company has responded at the solar charging stations.