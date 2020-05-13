Westfarms to Reopen on May 20

Westfarms will reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 20 on a reduced schedule.

The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

They said retailer and restaurant hours might vary and to call for individual hours.

The mall is cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day, and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces.

They are using a stronger disinfectant when available and encouraging the use of masks where it is not already mandated by local, state or federal laws.

They will be using signage and decals to help customers with social distancing, offering hand sanitizer at designated stations, turning off drinking fountains, removing furniture and/or resetting seating areas in our common areas to allow for greater social distancing and allowing mall walkers access an hour before the center opens to the public (10 a.m.)

Westfarms will be offering curbside pick-up in designated areas adjacent to our four main mall entrances.