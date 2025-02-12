Westport church holding snowmen building event in a show of solidarity against hate

As police look into whoever is responsible for a snowman with antisemitic features in Westport over the weekend, a local church is inviting people to come together in a show of kindness and community and build their own snowmen.

Saugatuck Congregational Church is inviting people of all faiths to come together between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday to build snowmen on the front lawn of the church.

“Our snowmen will have hearts and outreached arms. Let’s fill the lawn and show the community what kind of humans we are,” a Facebook post from the church says.

They are inviting people who cannot make it during the two-hour span to feel free to go on over and build their own snowman earlier.

“Each snowman represents another person standing up against hate,” the Facebook post says.

The church is located at 245 Post Road in Westport.

Westport police said a local rabbi contacted them on Sunday night after someone who was walking in the Newman-Poses Preserve on Sunday night came across the snowman.

The person who found it police that he took a photo, then removed the antisemitic symbols.

Westport Police Department are investigating the incident and they are asking anyone who knows who is responsible incident to call them at (203)341-6000.

They also ask people to report incidents immediately so the police department so they can investigate in a timely manner.

“This incident does not reflect the beliefs of our community. Westport strives to be a welcoming community, where everyone feels like they belong. I will continue to lead with that goal as my North Star and will work with the Police Department to ensure everyone feels safe and heard,” First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker said in a statement.