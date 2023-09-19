Westport man pleads guilty to defrauding alcohol company owned by 50 Cent

A man from Westport, Connecticut has plead guilty to orchestrating a scheme defrauding an alcohol company of over $2 million, according to the New Jersey Department of Justice.

The company, which officials say is owned by 50 Cent, was deceived into overpaying for champagne and cognac. Authorities said 44-year-old Mitchell Green collected kickbacks based on the inflated prices.

Green plead guilty to wire fraud in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday. Between June 2017 and Feb. 2020, he allegedly worked for a New Jersey-based liquor company owned by internationally recognized music artist, producer and entrepreneur 50 Cent, according to officials.

He is accused of secretly negotiating side agreements with two French distilleries to pay him kickbacks through his company, Q Branch LLC, for each bottle of alcohol that Green's employer purchased, according to court documents.

Green caused his employer to unknowingly pay the cost of his kickbacks by hiding it in the per-bottle price that the distilleries charged. His employer paid approximately $14.8 million and collected a total of $2.19 million in hidden kickbacks, according to authorities.

"Though he was supposed to negotiate the best deal possible for his employer, Green set up secret side deals to inflate what his employer paid so that he could reap millions of dollars in kickbacks," U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said. "Companies must be able to rely on the integrity of their agents to conduct business."

The Department of Justice said Green faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and he could pay a hefty fine. Sentencing is set for Jan. 23, 2024.