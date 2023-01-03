Westport Police Ask for Help Solving 1989 Cold Case Murder

Police are looking for your help in a cold case murder investigation that happened decades ago in Westport.

Authorities say then-38-year-old Joan Werktin allegedly left her home on the evening of May 24 to go grocery shopping but never returned home.

Officers and firefighters were called to a reported blaze in the back of the shopping plaza at 337 Main St. at about 11 p.m. That's when officers found Werktin's body.

Shortly after, police said her husband contacted authorities to report her missing.

Werktin was driving a white 1988 BMW 325, which was parked in front of the shopping plaza, according to police.

On the night of her death, Werktin appeared to be wearing a dark-colored running suit made of velour-type material. Investigators don't believe she drove herself to the store, police said.

Authorities said Werktin's death is actively being investigated and evaluated with advanced techniques.

Anyone with information about her death is asked to contact police by calling 203-520-3831 or emailing coldcasetips@westportct.gov.