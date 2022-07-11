westport

Westport Police Investigate Untimely Death of Stratford Woman

Westport Police Department

Westport police are investigating the untimely death of a Stratford woman that happened over the weekend.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Jesup Road on Sunday around 8:40 p.m. after getting a report that a car was running and it appeared that a person was laying in the backseat.

When police arrived, they said they determined that the person, later identified as a 34-year-old woman from Stratford, was not responded.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the woman was pronounced dead.

She was transported to the Connecticut Chief Medical Examiner's office in Farmington where authorities said the agency will determine the cause and manner of death. At this time, no foul play is suspected.

The woman's identity will not be released until after the autopsy is completed.

The Westport Police Department's Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate the woman's death.

