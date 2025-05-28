Westport police issue warning about coyotes

Westport police are warning residents after an incident involving a coyote Tuesday night.

It happened on Roaseville Road in the area of Joanne Circle.

A person went outside with their dog around 10 p.m. and a coyote was standing near the wood line, according to police.

The coyote approached and then lunged at the dog, but the person was able to run back inside with the dog before the coyote attacked the pet.

Coyotes pose little risk to humans, but they will go after pets. Pets smaller than 30 pounds are most at risk, but coyotes will sometimes attack larger pets as well, poice said.

They can be active day or night.

Police offered some tips to help residents keep their pets safe.

Supervise your pets while they are out in the year

Carry a powerful flashlight and keep tabs on your surroundings while out with your pets at night

If you are walking a small pet and see a coyote, pick up the pet

If you see a coyote, give it a wide berth and keep your eyes on it

Be assertive and noisy (yelling or using a whistle)

Motion-sensitive lights can help deter coyotes

For more information, contact Westport Animal Control at (203) 341-6011.