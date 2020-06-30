Westport Police Seek Man Accused of Touching Himself Inappropriately While Asking for Directions

Westport police are trying to identify a man who is accused of touching himself inappropriately when he asked a woman for directions on Monday.

Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident around 5:00 p.m.

According to police, a woman told them that she was walking on Compo Road South near Bluewater Hill South when she was approached by a man in a red sports vehicle.

The woman said the man asked her for directions and she realized he was touching himself inappropriately while he spoke with her, police added.

Officers said the woman fled and the man left northbound towards the Minute Man statue.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a man between the ages of 40 and 50 with brown eyes and short spiked black hair.

The woman told investigators that the man was wearing a silver chain, a black tank top and sunglasses, police added.

The man's vehicle is described as an older model red sports car with a black spoiler and loud exhaust. It possibly has Connecticut license plates, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is urged to contact Westport Police Department at (203) 341-6080.