A woman from Westport has been found safe Monday night after being reported missing over the weekend.

Westport police asked residents to check their surveillance and doorbell cameras for anyone matching the woman's description.

Tammy Lynn McQuillan, 51, was reported missing on Sunday and was found at approximately 9 p.m. Monday.

Officials said they were concerned about her well-being. She is believed to have walked away from her home sometime after 8 p.m. Saturday.