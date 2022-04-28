westport

Westport Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching Student: Police

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

Westport police have arrested a middle school teacher who they said was accused of inappropriately touching a student.

Police said they received a report on Jan. 27 that a Bedford Middle School teacher possibly touched a student inappropriately. 

The teacher was identified as 72-year-old Arthur Ellis, of Westerly, Rhode Island.

The person who made the complaint said she had Ellis for a class, and it was alleged that the inappropriate touching occurred this past December during class time, according to Westport police.

Police investigated, a warrant was issued and Ellis was charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree and risk of injury to a child, police said.

Ellis turned himself in on Wednesday afternoon and he was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Stamford Superior Court on May 6.

This article tagged under:

westport
