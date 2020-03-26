Wethersfield DMV to Close for Electrostatic Disinfectant Treatment

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles headquarters in Wethersfield will close Friday for a thorough disinfecting of the building.

The move comes after multiple employees at that location tested positive for COVID-19, prompting union leadership to label the building a hot spot for the virus.

The building will undergo a deep electrostatic disinfectant treatment, according to officials, and reopen on Tuesday, March 31 to a skeleton crew of essential staff to keep the agency going.

The office will continue to undergo the electrostatic treatment on a weekly basis on top of nighly deep cleaning. Other branch offices will receive the same electrostatic disinfection on Friday and Saturday.

On March 18, the agency had stopped all face-to-face, in-person transactions at all Connecticut DMV offices, though employees were still reporting to work to serve the public online, by phone, mail and through dropboxes. The DMV had already announced extensions on some credentials where an in-person visit would be required, such as registrations.

So far, 1,012 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Connecticut, and 21 patients have died.