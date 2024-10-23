Wethersfield fallen firefighter worked for school district, counseling available Wednesday

Counseling will be available at Wethersfield schools on Wednesday as the town mourns the loss of a firefighter who died while at a brush fire in Berlin the day before.

Robert Sharkevich Sr. was a Wethersfield firefighter, a retired Hartford firefighter and also worked in the Wethersfield school district.

He was a physical services carpenter in the district, according to a letter from the superintendent that NBC Connecticut obtained from a faculty member. We are still waiting to hear back from the district and the superintendent.

The counseling services will be available at Wethersfield schools for staff and students.

Sharkevich, 66, was at the scene of a massive brush fire on Lamentation Mountain Tuesday when the fire utility task vehicle he was in rolled over, officials said. He died of his injuries and three other firefighters were injured.

Firefighters are still working to contain the brush fire that has grown to more than 80 acres.