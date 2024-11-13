Employee of Wethersfield group home accused of assaulting resident

An employee of a group home in Wethersfield is accused of assaulting a resident who lives with autism and has been arrested. Police also said two group home employees who are suspected of being involved were fired before the incident was reported to the police.

Police said they were notified around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 30 about an assault that had occurred days earlier at a group home on Eastern Drive in Wethersfield that HARC, Inc. administers.

The group home provides services for people with intellectual and physical disabilities 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to police.

Investigators determined that an employee of the group assaulted a resident several times on Oct. 13, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

They said the victim is a 28-year-old woman who lives with autism and is non-verbal. She sustained several head and facial cuts and a closed fracture of the nasal bones.

An ambulance took the victim to the hospital.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant charging 24-year-old Kendra Demudd, of Hartford, with assault of a person with intellectual disability in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree and cruelty to persons.

She turned herself in to police on Wednesday and she is being held on a $50,000 court-set bond.

Demudd is due in New Britain Superior Court on Wednesday.