Wethersfield Man Who Appeared to Collapse While Shoveling Was Hit By Vehicle: Police

A Wethersfield man who died after what looked like a collapse while shoveling snow suffered injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, according to police, and they are investigating.

Police and medics responded to Longvue Drive at 2:48 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, during a heavy snowfall after receiving reports of a person who was unconscious and found 57-year-old Paul Bonfiglio, a resident of Longvue Drive.

They said it appeared at the time that he’d collapsed while shoveling. He was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined that Bonfiglio sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle and the Mid-State Accident Investigation Team and the Wethersfield Police Detective Bureau are investigating.

Wethersfield Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Kevin Lawless at 860-721-2870 or email kevin.lawless@wethersfieldct.gov.

