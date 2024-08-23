Wethersfield

Wethersfield native missing in Montana

Grant Marcuccio, a Wethersfield native, went hiking in Glacier National Park in Montana and is missing.

The 32-year-old who now lives in Whitefish, Montana has been missing since Sunday evening, according to the National Park Service.

Rangers were alerted on Sunday night that he was missing after he did not show up to meet up with others and search teams have been trying to find him.

Marcuccio is 6 feet tall, has short brown hair, brown eyes, and might be wearing brown shorts and a brown and white checkered shirt, according to the National Park Service.

Anyone who has information or was in the area and saw him is asked to call the park tip line at 406-888-7077.

