Wethersfield police investigating man's death after report of workplace accident

Police are investigating the death of a Rocky Hill man after getting a report of a workplace accident in Wethersfield.

Police said they responded to an engine repair company on Silas Deane Highway at 8:14 p.m. Thursday.

The person who called police said he was looking for 63-year-old Drew Midford, of Rocky Hill, and found him in the rear parking area, where he was trapped between a truck frame.

Police said paramedics pronounced Midford dead at the scene.

The Wethersfield Police Detective Bureau responded to the scene and they are investigating.

