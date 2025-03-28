Wethersfield police investigating man's death after report of workplace accident

Police are investigating the death of a Rocky Hill man after getting a report of a workplace accident in Wethersfield.

Police said they responded to an engine repair company on Silas Deane Highway at 8:14 p.m. Thursday.

The person who called police said he was looking for 63-year-old Drew Midford, of Rocky Hill, and found him in the rear parking area, where he was trapped between a truck frame.

Police said paramedics pronounced Midford dead at the scene.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Wethersfield Police Detective Bureau responded to the scene and they are investigating.