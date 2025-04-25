Wethersfield police look to solve decades-old cold case

Wethersfield police are renewing their plea to the public for information relating to a nearly 50-year-old cold case.

The police department said Salvatore Bonelli, 21, of East Hartford, was found dead near the old Wethersfield town dump on Great Meadow Road. It happened on Oct. 13, 1978.

Authorities are still actively seeking help in solving the 1978 homicide.

"Although more than four decades have passed, detectives continue to investigate and pursue new leads. With the help of the public and modern forensic tools, we remain committed to bringing justice for Salvatore and his family," police said.

Anyone with information about Bonelli, possible suspects, or the incident itself is asked to call detectives at 860-721-2900 ext. 2965.