Wethersfield police search for suspects after armed robbery at O'Reilly Auto Parts

Two masked robbers robbed an O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Wethersfield on Wednesday night and police are trying to find them.

Officers responded to the store at 115 Silas Deane Highway at 10:19 p.m. and learned that two people in dark clothing took cash, then ran toward the intersection of Jordan Lane and Silas Deane Highway.

A Hartford Police Department K9 Team responded to help find the robbers, but no suspects have been found.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police ask anyone with information to call Lt. Gustavo Rodriguez at (860)721-2900, extension 2965.