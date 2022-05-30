Wethersfield Police Working to Identify Body Found in CT River

Wethersfield police said a body was found in the Connecticut River on Monday morning. Their preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was female and they are trying to identify her.

Police said they received a call around 9:30 a.m. on Memorial Day from a person who found the person's body in the river.

Wethersfield officers, the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department and the Glastonbury Volunteer Fire Department recovered the body and transported it to the Wethersfield Cove.

Police have not identified the victim or determined the cause of death. She was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington.

The Wethersfield Police Detective Division is investigating and they are asking anyone who has information on the possible identity of this person or information on any missing person to call Detective Robert Malinowski at (860)721-2866 or email robert.malinowksi@wethersfieldct.gov.