Wethersfield PD arrest suspects accused in armed robbery at auto parts shop

Police have arrested three people accused in a robbery of an auto shop in Wethersfield a few months ago.

Two masked robbers robbed an O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Wethersfield on Dec. 13, 2023.

Officers responded to the store at 115 Silas Deane Highway at about 10 p.m. and learned that two people in dark clothing took cash, then ran toward the intersection of Jordan Lane and Silas Deane Highway.

A Hartford Police Department K9 team responded to help find the robbers. In the month of February, three people were arrested for their alleged role in the robbery.

All three people face larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny charges, among other things. They have since been released on bond.

No one was injured during the robbery. Police ask anyone with information to call Lt. Gustavo Rodriguez at 860-721-2900 ext. 2965.