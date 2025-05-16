‘We've all lost this': Vernon woman says pre-paid funeral funds are gone

Some people in northern Connecticut are on alert after learning about allegations of a funeral home owner embezzling their pre-paid funeral funds.

Philip Pietras was arrested on a larceny charge in April, accused of mishandling more than $80,000 of pre-paid accounts. Based on Pietras’ case on the Connecticut Judicial website, a plea has not been entered yet.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Earlier this week, the Somers Resident Trooper’s Office with the Connecticut State Police shared a statement saying they believe there may be additional victims who could be unaware.

NBC Connecticut spoke exclusively with Sheila Lawlor of Vernon, who says she believes she is a victim.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We're all elderly people, and we've all lost this,” said Lawlor.

Lawlor says she pre-paid $6,000 in cash to Burke-Fortin funeral home in 2022, one of the five Pietras Family funeral homes. Documentation provided to NBC Connecticut confirmed this.

When Lawlor learned of Pietras' arrest, she decided to see how her money was doing in its trust through the escrow agent, Access Financial Group, Inc.

"The next day I called the trust. They had nothing on me. Nothing whatsoever,” said Lawlor.

She says they advised her to contact the police. Vernon Police confirmed to NBC Connecticut that she did file a report on April 22, 2025.

“The Vernon Police Department along with several other Police Departments have been actively engaging in managing initial complaints from a number of "alleged victims" associated with several local funeral homes. I can share that Shelia Lawlor is one of the complaints. This is an active investigation that has been assigned to Detective Anthony. Therefore, we are unable to release any documents at this time,” Vernon police said in an email to NBC Connecticut.

Lawlor says she’s under the impression that her money is gone.

"I’m still working because I have to get my money, for my funeral,” she said.

We spoke with a former employee of a Pietras funeral home, Haley Bohadik, who says she separated from the business in 2024, when she says she learned about potential misconduct.

"…My involvement with prearrangements consisted of completing contracts and taking payment. I gave Philip [Pietras] the prearrangement contracts and payments. I had no involvement creating, depositing, or withdrawing the trust accounts,” Bohadik said in a statement.

We also spoke with Lisa Cortese, a friend of Lawlor’s who says she knew the Pietras family well. Although she didn’t lose money herself, she says the allegations are jaw dropping. She says she trusted Pietras for her loved ones' funerals and recommended them to many.

"Death was the one thing that we thought we had,” said Cortese. “You were being taken care of by people who cared. And that's not the case in this situation. Our family personally is heartbroken. We definitely feel betrayed."

According to the April 6 arrest warrant, Pietras told detectives that he was out of work for a period of time and some "files were just filed and not completed," and he "isn't trying to fraud anybody or anything like that."

Pietras’ attorney, John O’Brien, told us he has not yet received all of the investigation records in the case pending in Rockville Superior Court, so he’s unable to comment.

Earlier this week, Pietras also had his embalming license suspended during a Connecticut Department of Public Health hearing.

“I have not seen the administrative documents from the state health department about his professional license, but expect to contest that action in the coming week,” said O’Brien. “Once I become familiar with the specific allegations and evidence, I expect that my client and I will address them publicly."

Pietras is due back in court on June 3.

In an email obtained by NBC Connecticut, the Town of Tolland is telling people that they can call and confirm that their pre-paid cemetery plots were under the correct ownership.

“If you believe you may have been a victim of the scam or have concerns about the handling of your funds, we strongly encourage you to file a report with Connecticut State Police Troop C in Tolland,” the email read.