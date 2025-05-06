What are Purple Alerts and how do they work?

We have all heard of “Amber Alerts” and “Silver Alerts,” but what about “Purple Alerts?”

It’s meant for those with cognitive disabilities and who have gone missing.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

We spoke with advocates of the “Purple Alert” to find out how it works—and what people should know when one has been triggered.

Kristen Cusato, the director of communications with the Alzheimer's Association CT Chapter, is one of the many advocates of the "Purple Alert," which is a missing person alert for people with cognitive disabilities, including early-onset Alzheimer's.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

She said many people with Alzheimer's get lost, and it's not their fault.

“Six out of 10 people with Alzheimer's will wander," Cusato said. "It’s the brain disease that’s causing them an issue in them not being able to trace their steps and not being able to get back to where they came from.”

The bill passed back in 2023 and took effect in January 2024.

But the sponsor of the bill, Rep. Eleni Kavros DeGraw, tells us it took about a year and a half for the law to be put into operation.

She said it went into effect about two weeks ago.

“The Purple Alert, which is for missing people who have IDD or perhaps Alzheimer's or other cognitive brain injury, that is what the purpose is, is to bring the loved one home faster,” Kavros Degraw said.

She said the “Silver Alert” is primarily for people older than 65, whereas the Purple Alert is generally for people 18 to 65 years old.

"It's not only for people with IDD, but people with autism, people who have Alzheimer's younger," Kavros Degraw said. "And perhaps if they have some sort of brain trauma that would cause them to be more easily confused, that kind of thing. That's what the Purple Alert is aimed at."

She said the most critical time to find a missing person is within 24 to 48 hours.

"Over time, that range of where you have to look for someone grows and grows and grows," Kavros DeGraw said. "So we want to make sure that when we get this purple alert out to people that helped bring a loved one home faster."

Since going into effect, about 12 Purple Alerts have already been triggered.

The Bring Me Back Home program is another resource for people.

It is a registry people can input information into, and first responders and authorities can use if someone goes missing.

If you see someone who fits the description for a Purple Alert, you should call 911.