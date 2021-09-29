domestic violence

What Resources Are Available to Fight Domestic Violence in Connecticut?

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Here is a list of resources available to help survivors of domestic violence:

  • National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), Text "START" to 88788, or visit www.TheHotline.org
  • National Center for Victims of Crime: 1-855-4-VICTIM (1-855-484-2846)
  • CT Safe Connecticut from the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence: Call or Text 1-888-774-2900 or visit CTSafeConnect.org
  • CT Office of Victim Services Advocate: 1-800-822-8428

Regional Support Organizations

CCADV
  • Greater Hartford - Interval House: 860-527-0550
  • Greater Waterbury - Safe Haven: 203-575-0036
  • Greater New Haven - The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services: 203-780-8104
  • New London Country - Safe Futures: 860-701-6000
  • Middletown/Middlesex County - New Horizons Community Health Center: 860-347-3044
  • Dayville/Northeastern Connecticut - United Services: 860-774-8648
  • Enfield/Suffield/Somers/Stafford/Windsor Locks/East Windsor: 860-763-4542
  • Greater Torrington - Susan B. Anthony Project: 860-482-7133
  • Greater New Britain - Prudence Crandall Center: 860-225-6357
  • Greater Danbury - Women's Center of Danbury: 203-731-5206
  • Meriden/Wallingford - Chrysalis: 203-238-1501
  • Greater Bridgeport - The Center for Family Justice: 203-384-9559
  • Greater Norwalk - Domestic Violence Crisis Center: 203-852-1980
  • Stamford - Domestic Violence Crisis Center: 203-588-9096
  • Greenwich - Domestic Abuse Services/Greenwich YMCA: 203-622-0003
  • Ansonia/Derby/Oxford/Beacon Falls/Seymour/Shelton/Orange - The Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services: 203-736-9944
  • Sharon Area - Women's Support Services: 860-364-1900

