What Resources Are Available to Fight Domestic Violence in Connecticut?

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Here is a list of resources available to help survivors of domestic violence:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), Text "START" to 88788, or visit www.TheHotline.org

National Center for Victims of Crime: 1-855-4-VICTIM (1-855-484-2846)

CT Safe Connecticut from the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence: Call or Text 1-888-774-2900 or visit CTSafeConnect.org

CT Office of Victim Services Advocate: 1-800-822-8428

Regional Support Organizations

CCADV