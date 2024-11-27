What shoppers should do before Black Friday

As tables are getting set for Thanksgiving feasts, some folks are starting to think ahead to Black Friday sales.

Planning ahead is the best thing you can do before Black Friday.

Shopping experts say this not only helps you stay on budget, but it can keep you from being swindled too.

How so you ask?

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Samantha Gordon, the deals editor with Consumer Reports, says research what items cost now, “because sometimes you will see the price actually doesn’t change but the retailers will say, ‘This is a great Black Friday deal, it's exclusive, you’re never going to see this price again,’ but you already know it has been that price.”

Kyle James, the founder of Rather-Be-Shopping.com, has taken coupons and deals from the last 10-plus years and analyzed them for the best Black Friday buys.

He says you historically see great deals for Apple products, kitchenware, budget laptops and budget televisions.

His favorite tip, especially for families, is to buy summer and fall apparel during Black Friday.

He says this is the best time to get clothes for kids, just size them up for next summer.

What to hold off on buying until after Black Friday?

James says toys.

As long as it’s not a really hot item, James says based on his research, it pays to hold out buying toys until December.

He predicts Dec. 7 will have the best prices for shoppers.

“You know, retailers are great at making you think that you have to shop on Black Friday to get a good deal. But in most cases, you can actually shop in December, that first two weeks leading up to Christmas, you can actually save some money

Gordon says make sure to save your receipt because if you do purchase something that gets cheaper as the holidays near, you can check with the retailer for a partial refund.

So, before you go online or into stores on Black Friday: make a list and check it twice.

And, research coupons and other offers to stack with Black Friday deals too so you can get the most for your money.

Too busy cooking a turkey?

James suggests using Chat GPT to help you shop and he has an article breaking down some of the best AI tools and browser extensions that gathers coupons for you while you shop online.